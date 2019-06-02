CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) -- An early morning call for an ambulance Sunday resulted in two being shot, including a responding police officer.
According to NBC affiliate WRCBtv, EMS was called to a Waffle House at approximately 4:00AM Sunday. Two people were shot at that location, with one being a police officer.
There are no further details of the incident at this time, but News4 will work for you to get additional information, and will provide updates when they become available.
