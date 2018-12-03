Tonight, important information for anyone caught in Nashville traffic, whether you're holiday shopping or trying to get to and from work.

News4 learned about some changes to ease the flow at a busy intersection, and some roads to avoid!

Justin Hunter lives in Germantown and says he's selective about when he gets out and about.

“We were pulling up maps trying to find side-streets to get a way out of here, because you just sit,” Hunter said about White Bridge Road. “11 o’clock is prime time. We don't have to worry about traffic. And then we go home and we're back home before the traffic hits!”

Metro Public Works says they are working with TDOT to re-stripe the left turn lanes from White Bridge Road to Harding Pike. This will allow more cars to "stack up" before turning.

The timing of the lights were also adjusted after the Hillwood Blvd. bridge was shut down for repairs.

Metro public works has a list of the busiest intersections in Music City. White Bridge and Harding comes in at #13.

 

 Rank

Street 1

Class 1

Street 2

Class 2

1

Old Hickory Blvd

SR 254

Franklin Rd

SR 6

2

Nolensville Rd

SR 11

Harding Pl

SR 255

3

Murfreesboro Rd

SR 1

Donelson Pk

SR 255

4

Old Hickory Blvd

SR 254

Edmonson Pk

Local

5

Nolensville Rd

SR 11

Old Hickory Blvd

SR 254

6

West End Ave

SR 1

31st Ave

Local

7

Main St

SR 6

5th St/Ramps

SR 6

8

West End Ave

SR 1

25th Ave

Local

9

Nolensville Rd

SR 11

Haywood Ln

Local

10

Gallatin Pk

SR 6

Rivergate Pkwy/Myatt Dr

Local

11

Murfreesboro Rd

SR 1

Bell Rd

SR 254

12

Old Hickory Blvd

SR 45

Lebanon Rd

SR 24

13

Harding Rd

SR 1

White Bridge Rd

SR 155

Metro Public Works suggests avoid going out to shop or run errands, Thursdays through Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Try to make those trips earlier in the day between 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The next time you use your Waze app, you're helping Metro collect traffic data. They've partnered with Waze to get a 'snapshot' of how traffic looks throughout the day.  In the next couple of months, they'll have ongoing records of the worst areas for traffic in Music City.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

