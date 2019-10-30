NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Seeing a tutor or piano teacher in their home could soon become legal in Nashville.
Metro council member Dave Rosenberg is hoping to make that change with new legislation.
He said it would help people trying to make extra money in a city that's continuing to get more expensive.
Under the current law, only businesses that never see a single client are allowed to operate out of a home.
That means a tutor isn't allowed to host a child and an accountant can't ask a client to drop off tax documents.
If they're caught, they could get a warning from Metro codes or a fine.
Rosenberg said the current law is extreme and needs to change.
"Ideally, what this does is pull some people out of the shadows, make them no longer a codes enforcement issue and take some burden off of codes," Rosenberg said.
Some of the conditions for at-home businesses in the proposal include:
1. They generate only three additional car trips per day
2. They operate only between 8am and 7pm Monday through Saturday
3. There’s no noise or visible sign that business is being conducted in the home
4. No commercial vehicles or deliveries (besides UPS, etc) occur
5. They meet certain business type restrictions
"The challenges that come with enforcing this are the same challenges that exist now with them completely illegal," Rosenberg said.
Metro council is going to take up the proposal next Tuesday. That's the first reading for it.
It'll need to pass three before it goes into effect.
