Ceiling collapses, kills family friend during renovation project

High Point, NC (WGHP) -- A High Point man is dead after part of a ceiling collapsed on him while painted the inside of a home.
The accident happened at 1027 Ferndale Blvd. when the contractor was working in a two-story, single-family home.
The owner of the home told FOX8 that this was a family friend who had offered to help them renovate their house.
He had recently started to paint the living room when part of the ceiling fell on him.
In 911, calls the owner told emergency crews that he had come home to find his friend under the rubble.
At that time, he could not tell how badly the man was hurt.
Emergency crews arrived on scene and had to remove the front door to get inside the house.
His name has not been released.
There is no word on what might have caused the collapse.
N.C. State OSH Division will be handling the investigation.
