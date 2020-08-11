NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report from the CDC said children of color are more severely impacted by the coronavirus.
For months we’ve known that the coronavirus impacts the black and brown communities more seriously in adults, so doctors said they aren’t surprised about these new findings.
“We are finding that more of them are infected than we thought,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
As doctors do more research, they’re finding children are contracting coronavirus more often than previously thought, especially children of color.
“It’s not just adults. Likewise the children are also affected and they’re helping to spread in their community,” said Schaffner.
The new findings from the CDC said children of color are more likely to be hospitalized because of coronavirus compared to white children.
The CDC looked at 576 COVID-19 cases involving children from 14 states who were hospitalized from March to near the end of July.
If found that Hispanic children were hospitalized at the rate of 16.4 per 100,000, black children at 10.5 per 100,000 and white children at a rate of 2.1 per 100,000.
Another factor in this is childhood obesity, which impacts one in five children and more prevalent in those communities of color.
“One of the things we’ve learned about adults and now we’re learning it about children is underlying illnesses, and a little bit to our surprise, not entirely, but a little bit, that obesity in children seems to predispose them to infection,” said Schaffner.
Prevail Kids is a project that is studying which children may be more at risk for COVID-19 complications.
