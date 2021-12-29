The CDC’S latest guidance on changing the isolation period for those who test positive with COVID-19 and those exposed to virus from 10 days to five is facing criticism.
There are growing concerns over those changing protocols. This criticism is coming from both some frontline workers in health care and the airline industry.
Just two days ago, the CDC announced the new guidelines and said people testing positive for COVID-19 only need to stay home for five days, if they don’t have symptoms. They are recommended to wear a mask around others for at least five more days or if their symptoms improve over that time.
The United States has a seven-day average of more than 237,000 new daily COVID-19 cases. That data comes from Johns Hopkins University.
Some airline workers are also criticizing the CDC’s new guidelines.
"How they are going to implement this to make sure that it is only for people who are asymptomatic, who are coming back to work so that people are not forced to come back to work when they're still sick,”, Association of Flight Attendants International President Sara Nelson said.
“CDC has cut recommended isolation period after sars-cov2 infection 5 days + 5 days masking. This decision is based on "majority" of cases,” Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hilldreth said. “Many transmissions occur after 3 to 5 days & honor system relying on individual judgement is highly problematic.”
The changes to isolation times frame comes as CDC and Department of Health and Human Services data shows that pediatric hospitalizations are up nearly 35-percent nationwide in just the past week.
