Carole Sullivan Co-Hosts Today In Nashville, a lifestyle show weekdays on WSMV.
Carole's switch from news to a "lifestyle" program format came largely because of a change in her own life.
Having 3 young kids at the time, she took a break from the news business for a couple of years. Carole found her way back here at WSMV doing a show that plays to all the things she loves. Food, drinks and events around our great city.
An adventurous home cook and experimental mixologist, Carole loves all things food and highlighting the Nashville restaurant scene. When not at work you can find her at a kids carpool line or attempting a workout at the local Y - which really means, she'll be in the coffee area.
Carole used to take things seriously as a morning anchor. Starting the TV day at KGTV in San Diego, WKYC NBC in Cleveland and before that a series of stops as a reporter at WPXI in Pittsburgh, WKBW in Buffalo and her first start WAKC in Akron, Ohio.
Carole is married to Mike Sullivan an Asst. O-line coach for the Tennessee Titans. She is a graduate of John Carroll University and she jumps through hoops to care for her rescue cat Cody. He mildly likes her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.