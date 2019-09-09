Caresse Jackman is a Consumer Investigative Reporter at WSMV. She works on News 4’s Call 4 Action. Call 4 Action is there to help Tennessean’s find solutions to consumer issues and complaints.
Caresse began her career with the News 4 I-Team in September 2019.
She has more than a decade worth of news experience, helping to get people answers when they feel forgotten about and left out.
Caresse came to the Music City after spending 3 years in the Crescent City: New Orleans, LA. While there, she covered a wide range of stories that gained local, national and international attention.
These include the burning of three historically Black Church in St. Landry Parish, the removal of four Confederate Era monuments, an exclusive interview with the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke and pump issues taking place at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board Department.
Helping residents is her passion.
While in New Orleans, she spent months working on a four part series entitled “The Forgotten East.” The series highlighted the past, present and future of the New Orleans East neighborhood--a section of town that was on the decline for several decades and never fully recovered after Hurricane Katrina.
The series sparked conversation and led to Caresse receiving a Proclamation from the New Orleans City Council for her work on the series.
Before New Orleans, she worked in Flint, Michigan as a general assignment reporter, getting there right as the Flint water crisis began to unravel. The extensive coverage over the next two years led the station to receive both an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award for continuing coverage on Flint’s water emergency.
Caresse also was a reporter at WCBI-TV in Columbus, Mississippi, and worked at WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi as a producer.
Ms. Jackman was born in Queens, NY and moved to Atlanta, GA at a young age. She attended the University of Georgia and earned a dual degree in Broadcast News and International Affairs.
Caresse is thrilled to call Nashville her home!!! In her spare time, you can probably catch Caresse watching her Bulldogs play, watching a movie or enjoying the sights and sounds of Tennessee.
If you have a consumer concern or complaint, visit WSMV's Call 4 Action page, where you can complete the submission form to submit a complaint.
