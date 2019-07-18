Jay Leno loves cars, so does the man, who works with him on the CNBC Show that spotlights Leno's Massive Car collection.
And He can see what's coming for cars in the future.
News 4's Terry Bulger climbed into the front seat today to talk with him.
" So this is Jason Trochinsky he knows all there is to know about cars is this the future....not really.
<< nat snd ( first thing in his tv show)
He's got his own show about cars, worked with Jay Leno on his shows about cars....so it's safe to say.
" I'm a car guy absolutley..."
Came to Nashville's Lane Motor Museum to talk about cars....and our loving attachment to them.
" My car was stolen once I got it back, but it felt like I had lost a pet, it's not rational human relationships with cars have never been rational."
He's written this, making everyone ask if Robots will ever fully take the Wheel.?
" Yes it will likely happen, but probably not as fast as people think."
But we're impatient Jason, what's taking so long.
" It's really hard, it's really really hard, we don't give ourselves as much credit for humans as to how we drive...Think about it."
Human reaction, hand eye coordination, common sense.
" Getting a computer to recognize the difference between a car on the road and a car on a billboard is difficult for a computer to do."
20 years likely, 10 at best...Tesla, GM, and Mercedes all trying. But not yet there.
" I think the last step from very good semi-autonomy to 100 percent full autonomy a bigger chasm than some of these people realize."
Progress comes, it just takes time.
Terry Bulger News 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.