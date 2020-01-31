NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A cancer survivor who needed a bone marrow transplant met the man whose stem cell donation saved his life.
Todd Adams was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in July 2017 and needed a bone marrow transplant for a cure.
A man from Michigan, who had signed up on the Be The Match registry was a match and donated stem cells.
Adams had the transplant in November 2017 and is now cancer free. He and his donor met for the first time Friday at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.
Forrest Sanders was there for the emotional meetup and has the story on News4 at 6.
