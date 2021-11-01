NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - American Airlines canceled over 2,000 flights over the weekend creating another round of travel hassle for passengers.

“Saturday, we got a text that said, ‘Hey they’re canceling our flight and that they would reschedule it,’ and then they sent us a text that the rescheduled it. We didn’t know it was for the next day, just assumed it was a few hours later,” said Graham Pritchett, who was flying out of Nashville International Airport on Monday after his original flight was canceled. “We got here yesterday, and they said your flight’s canceled, you’re leaving tomorrow. It took a couple of tries to get a hotel voucher.”

American Airlines weekend flights Flight details for American Airlines for Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Date Total flights Canceled flights Cancellation % Oct. 29 5,926 343 5.8% Oct. 30 4,967 548 11.0% Oct. 31 5,180 1,058 20.4% Nov. 1 5,639 250 4.4% Totals 21,712 2,199 10.1%

American Airlines said 10.1% of its total flights from Friday through Monday were canceled over the weekend.

“I had an MRI appointment on Tuesday. I had to go to work on Tuesday, so I’m going to miss that cause I don’t get back to Minneapolis until midnight and I can’t drive home from there,” said Pritchett. “Our daughter is in line. She’s missing school. It’s a big inconvenience.”

American Airlines said in a statement that the cancellations were due to weather issues in Dallas that led to staffing issues.

“Something that’s nice about American (Airlines) compared to Southwest (Airlines) a few weeks ago, they were a little bit more honest about the cause. They said there was initially some weather delays in Dallas and that started putting planes out of position,” said Daniel Burnham, Senior Product Operations Specialist for scottscheapflights.com. “This was just a matter of they had a schedule, they didn’t have enough people to jump in and help out when pilots and flight attendants started timing out for being delayed or they’ve been in the air for too long.”

American Airlines said it is staffing up with almost 1,800 flight attendants returning to work on Monday.

With the holidays approaching, cancellations aren’t giving passengers a lot of confidence.

“We’ll be driving, but it would concern me for sure if I was flying, especially if you have a short schedule and you’ve got priorities in life,” said Pritchett.

“I think there’s a little bit more I would do as a traveler to say I am responsible for making sure my plane’s going to operate before I leave for the airport, that I’m going to keep an eye on any of these cascading delays that occur,” said Burnham. “I’m probably going to schedule long layovers for myself. I’m going to travel more midweek, try and travel off-peak times and get out of the big hubs in the morning.”

Is there an end in sight for the cascading issues for airlines as people continue to take flight?

“It’s not just a matter of bringing back furloughed employees, it’s also replacing that attrition and those people that are new need a lot of training,” said Burnham. “I would think that we would start to see much more normal operations by next spring. That may be optimistic. Travel demand in January, February is always quite low, so that would give airlines some time to recoup and retrain.”

