NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee lawmakers have a proposal up for discussion that would, hopefully, make those infamous porch pirates think twice before stealing that next delivery from your front step.
The statistics are shocking - one in three homes have had packages stolen, right off their front porch.
It's become common now to see security camera videos of thieves stealing, again and again.
In Tennessee, if this new legislation passes, the first time thieves are caught, it's a fine.
The second offense is a felony.
Just wait until you hear the possible jail time and fine - for that second offense. Tonight Forrest Sanders will have that on News4 at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.