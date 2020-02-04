NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee lawmakers have a proposal up for discussion that would, hopefully, make those infamous porch pirates think twice before stealing that next delivery from your front step.

The statistics are shocking - one in three homes have had packages stolen, right off their front porch.

It's become common now to see security camera videos of thieves stealing, again and again.

In Tennessee, if this new legislation passes, the first time thieves are caught, it's a fine.

The second offense is a felony.

Just wait until you hear the possible jail time and fine - for that second offense. Tonight Forrest Sanders will have that on News4 at 6.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Reporter

Forrest Sanders is an award-winning reporter, videographer and editor at News4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.