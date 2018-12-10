Cameron Taylor is a national Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who joined the News 4 team in December 2018.
Even though he’s from Florida, Cameron has spent most of his career reporting in different parts of Tennessee including Chattanooga, Knoxville, and now Nashville.
Cameron has a passion for political and investigative journalism that prompt change. It’s been a goal of Cameron’s to work in a state capital for some time.
The Tennessee AP Broadcasters and Media Editors recognized Cameron in 2018 for his investigative reporting on school bus complaints and responses following the deadly Chattanooga school bus crash.
He began his career in Panama City Beach, FL. Cameron earned a Florida AP Broadcasters award for his investigative work that looked into a parasailing company involved in an accident that seriously injured two Indiana teenagers on vacation.
In 2013, Taylor was awarded a national Edward R. Murrow award for his report on the declining oyster industry and its effects on a small North Central Florida town.
The Tampa, FL, native earned two bachelor's degrees in telecommunication and political science from the University of Florida. Go Gators!
He’s thrilled to call the Music City home! In his free time, Cameron enjoys discovering local restaurants, reading, working out, and exploring the area.
If you have any story ideas or want to say hello, feel free to contact Cameron at cameron.taylor@wsmv.com.
He can also be reached on all social media platforms at Cameron Taylor WSMV on Facebook, @WSMVCameron on Twitter, and WSMVCameron on Instagram.
