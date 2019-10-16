NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you have a Yahoo email account, you may be affected by a data breach settlement.
Yahoo users can now file a claim for a piece of the $117.5 million class-action settlement related to massive data breaches.
If you had a Yahoo account between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2016, you can get two years of free credit monitoring services by Allclear ID or up to $358. That includes Yahoo email or accounts on Yahoo Fantasy Sports, Yahoo Finance, Tumblr and Flickr.
According to the settlement website, in August 2013, “Malicious Actors were able to gain access to Yahoo’s user database and took records for all existing Yahoo accounts.”
The data breach is considered the largest hack in history. If you want to opt for the credit monitoring option, here are some things to keep in mind:
- Cash payments will be capped at a certain amount. Remember, everyone affected will be filing. The Yahoo settlement says you could receive up to $385, meaning you could very likely get less.
- If you already have a free credit monitoring service, it won’t hurt to get one offered by this settlement. In this case, you can still sign up for additional protection. Typically, services provided by settlements help consumers more than free ones.
- If you want cash, you’ll have to verify that you already have a credit monitoring service that you’ll keep for at least one year.
- If you're looking into the settlement, remember these things take time. More than likely, you won’t see any cash right away. The deadline to file a claim is July 20, 2020.
To find out more about the settlement fund, click here.
