NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News 4 is looking into product reviews to help you determine, which ones are real.
Let’s be honest, we all read them before we buy everything from a car to a new phone. But, do you ever see a review on a product and wonder, is this real?
“Something like 80 percent of people believe they’ve read fake reviews online. Which they probably have because it’s fairly easy to potentially dupe some of those systems,” Caleb Nix, Spokesperson with The Better Business Bureau of Middle TN, said.
Here are some ways you can spot a fake review:
- Be skeptical and trust your gut. This is probably your best weapon, especially if there are an unusually high number of reviews compared to others in that category.
- Read and read again. Look for the same language used in multiple reviews this could mean the reviews are fake or templated.
- Brands you don't know. If you don't recognize the brand, check to see if it has its own legitimate-looking website, with clear contact details.
- Be wary of products with lots of pictures or videos. Sellers can incentivize fake reviewers to encourage people to add photos and videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.