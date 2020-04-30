NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We've got a great update to a story first brought to you by Call 4 Action Problem Solver Caresse Jackman.
A woman named Amanda Morris reached out to News4's Call 4 Action team after not getting any answers from the Department of Labor about her unemployment benefits.
The same day Caresse reported the story, the department called Morris and told her they were processing her claim. Later, Morris reached back out to News4, telling us she finally got her unemployment benefits.
That's not all.
Over the weekend a kind stranger, who wanted to remain anonymous, contacted Caresse wanting to know how she could help Morris.
Morris then told News4 that good samaritan sent her a money order totaling $400 to help her with groceries.
If you have something you want us to investigate, call 615-353-2231 or email tips@wsmv.com and put CALL 4 ACTION in the subject line.
