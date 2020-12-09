WILLIAMSON, CO.- 2020 has been hard on several people having trouble with unemployment, but for some of those News4 profiled, things are improving.

“Life is a lot better,” Robin Rouille said.

Robin Rouille is a bus driver for Williamson County. She reached out to the News4’s Call 4 Action team back in September after she says she couldn’t get through with the Department of Labor.

“It’s not fun when you’re driving a school bus, with precious cargo, and you’re worried about your bills,” Rouille told News 4 in September.

News4 called the Department of Labor and they were able to fix her issue, which involved getting them proof that her scheduled work was canceled. Three months later, we checked in with her.

“Today! I have paid off pretty much all of my credit cards. There’s still a little bit more!! We’re back to work but not at full pay yet, because we’re still doing online learning. And then some --i can’t do some of my driving, and they pay us and we do no field trips...but I can pay my bills and thank God for you! Cause I don’t know what I would be doing if you didn’t help me,” Rouille said.

Spokesperson Chric Cannon told New 4 last week that one thing Tennesseans can do is double check everything before you hit submit on your claims application for recertification.

“Be very careful when you’re going through and doing your certification. That you’re answering everything correctly. So no red flags go up. Which can delay your claim,” Cannon said.

Cannon says with nearly a million claims filed, they don’t have a direct number, but it’s safe to say thousands have incorrect information and errors that have delayed processing times.