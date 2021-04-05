SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said she's been dealing with a tax nightmare as she's been waiting for over a year to get her tax issues resolved.
Because of that delay, she can’t get her return or her stimulus payments.
“Where’s my money. Just give me my little money,” Jerri Evans said.
When the government announced the first stimulus payments shortly after the pandemic last year, Evans followed the IRS’s instructions and used the non-filers tool on the IRS’s website. She had a part-time job and felt she didn’t make enough to file a full-on return.
When nothing happened, she filed by paper, then e-filed. That’s when she ran into problems. Two returns came up in her account. She reached out to the IRS to clear it up.
“Every about four weeks, I would call in, and I would get different answers, but it all boiled down to, we realize Ms. Evans that you’re not an identity theft victim, we’ve submitted feedback to that department that is actually has your return and is holding it. You just have to wait 180 days until it clears the system,” Evans said.
Days and months have come and gone, still nothing.
“I’ve escalated it all the way up to the tax advocate actually twice and I still have not gotten a callback,” Evans said.
News4 contacted the IRS by phone and email for answers. We received the following statements:
Another IRS representative issued the following statement:
News 4 also asked the IRS if they plan on making it easier for filers to contact them in the future. A representative said emails between filers and the department are out of the question, citing security reasons. The department added that if you can, avoid filing by paper and do it electronically since it is a faster procedure.
At this point, Evans is just hoping something gets done. She says she’s missed out on about $7,000 in tax returns and stimulus checks.
“I shouldn’t have to fight. I shouldn’t have to plead and beg. And spend hours, literally HOURS Miss Jackman on the phone with these people.” 15:42 This is a year! Let’s get it together,” Evans said.
Evans says she still feels it’s unfair that she cannot get a hold of someone so easy to solve her problem.
The IRS provided a list of areas you can go that hopefully can answer consumer questions.
