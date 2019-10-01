NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was shocked when she returned home to find her car damaged.
“There was no note. They didn’t leave anything for me. It was just a mess,” Shelbee Harman said.
A mess Harman never thought she’d come home to.
She was out with her boyfriend and returned to her apartment to see tree debris all around her 2009 BMW.
“It was the passenger’s side that was all smashed up. And I guess apparently from the impact of the tree hitting the car, it sliced my windshield,” Harman said.
Harman said her neighbor filled her in.
“She was like, yeah, you know, NES dropped a tree on your car,” Harman said.
Harman said she called NES for an explanation, but kept getting the run-around. She also reached out to her insurance company, Progressive.
“He told me that it’s gonna be total loss because of the year and the mileage and the extent of the damage,” Harman said.
Harman said the damage to the car was around $6,000 to $7,000.
News4 reached out to NES.
In a statement they said the following:
“Whenever a tree or limb falls on power lines during a storm, those limbs must be removed as a matter of safety. This helps NES fulfill its mission of providing safe and reliable power to our customers. During a recent storm, our vegetation management team was removing limbs from a power line when a limb fell and hit a customer’s car. We are currently working with the customer’s insurance company to resolve this matter.”
When News4 reached out to Progressive, they told us the following:
"We’ve attempted to reach Nashville Electric Service multiple times, leaving messages to call us back, however to date we have been unable to reach them. While we’ve resolved the claim with our insured, we will continue to contact Nashville Electric Service."
“Here I am, with no car. I’m not even able to get another cause I have this open auto loan because it’s been taking over a month for my insurance to finally off the car. It’s just frustrating,” Harman said.
In the meantime, Harman said she has been taking Ubers and Lyfts to get to work, getting home at 2 a.m. because of her shift.
Harman said she would even take a rental at this point, but has not been offered that.
News4 will continue working to get Harman answers.
