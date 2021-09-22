NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman who was denied TennCare assistance through the CHOICES program now has good news. Angie Bruton, who has been fighting to get long-term assistance for three years, tells Call 4 Action Problem Solver Caresse Jackman she’s now receiving care and assistance 17 hours a week.

News4 first shared Angie Bruton’s story in March. At the time, TennCare stated that Bruton did not meet the eligibility criteria in their at-risk group, as established in their federally approved waiver. Bruton did receive physical therapy through TennCare, but did not get long-term assistance.

Woman continuously gets denied from TennCare long-term assistance, says can't get through the red tape An advocacy group says a state program is failing disabled people who only want to remain independent. This group claims the end result is people who want to prevent falling are too often denied and risk serious injuries.

Bruton has struggled with her health for years. She has several different chronic conditions related to spinal cord injury from a brain stem tumor removal back in the 1980’s.

Ms. Bruton has Tetraplegia, spinal cord dysfunction, impaired mobility, suprapubic catheter and many other chronic medical conditions. Despite all of Ms. Bruton’s medical conditions and the need for assistance, the state denied her for the CHOICES Group 2 program.

In a statement, TennCare confirmed Ms. Bruton has been approved “based on her current needs as reflected in her most recent application and documented by her physician.”

When News4 asked her what did she do differently this time around? Bruton says she filled out a new application, left no stone unturned during her interview with TennCare and asked her primary physician to provide documentation of all her issues, including records from her specialists.

“I would say don’t give up and just keep working on it. Give them lots of details. Make sure your doctor documents in detail and just keep trying and you can always appeal when you want to appeal. But don’t give up! Help is out there you can get it,” Bruton said Wednesday.