NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “My other bills are already being paid, so we are complete."
It’s a load of money Michelle Sawyer’s wanted since May. She feels Call 4 Action made a huge difference.
6 months ago, Sawyer used online pay to give her physician money for services after the birth of her son Nolen. She accidentally sent $1960.00 to Tennessee Women’s Care, her doctor’s old practice.
Sawyer says the company told her she should get her refund within 60 to 90 days, but those days turned into several months of back and forth with the facility.
Since airing Sawyer’s story in October, Several other people contacted News 4’s Call 4 Action team, saying they too were having billing and refund issues.
“Sometimes you feel like you’re alone in a process or with a struggle. And it was huge to hear that other people were having the same issue and that maybe together we’ll make a difference,” Sawyer said.
News 4 reached out to Tennessee Women’s Care several times.
Earlier this month, the Board of Directors sent us this statement.
“TWC was not able to formulate a response to the content of the recent WSMV news story prior to its release. However, we still want to do so after the fact.
We are aware that a number of our patients have experienced inconveniences due to the departure of several physicians from our company. We certainly regret that these have occurred, and we are working hard to see them resolved as quickly as possible.
Due to ongoing negotiations, our legal counsel has advised that we not make further public comment at this time.”
Respectfully,
TWC Board of Directors
Two week after that statement, Sawyer had a check in her hands.
“I really wanted to wait to celebrate until the check actually did clear. And once it did, it was such a relief,” Sawyer said.
According to the Attorney General’s Office their Consumer Affairs Division received 9 complaints against Tennessee Women’s Care related to billing and refund issues.
We reached out Tennessee Women’s Care to see if they’d like to respond to Sawyer getting her refund, we are waiting to hear back.
