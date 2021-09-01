Woman gets car warranty issue resolved after contacting News4

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “It’s wonderful, wonderful news.”

Hermitage resident Patricia Roquet is in a good mood Wednesday.

“I feel like I’m on top of the world,” Roquet said.

Since June, Roquet, who drives a 2012 Kia Sorento, has been trying to get a wheel sensor fixed. When she went to the dealership, she said they told her that her warranty expired two years ago.

“I said, that’s impossible. I showed her the paperwork when I was in the dealership. Four years. It expires June 21, 2021. This was the 18th of June,” Roquet said.

Less than 24 hours after News4 aired her story, Roquet’s phone rang.

“This morning, I got a call from the people at Kia. I think it was the owner, it may have been the manager, informing me of such good news that they had found the four-year warranty that I had and that there was a mix-up somewhere along the line and he wanted me to bring my paperwork in and they’re going to take care of everything,” Roquet said.

News4 reached out to Greenway Kia of Rivergate, which confirmed the call and provided a statement from Jim Galuszka, general sales manager:

“As per our phone conversation I have already reached out to Mrs. Roquet and have a meeting with her at 9 a.m. Friday. I have assured her that we will take care of her issue. We always strive to take care of our customers. “Greenway Kia of Rivergate has been part of the community for 16 years and customer satisfaction is our number one goal.”

“He sounds like a very, very nice person and just said sorry that there had been a mix up there, but it was going to be fixed,” Roquet said.

A burden lifted on a problem she thought would never get solved.

“It’s such a load off my shoulders to know that my car is going to get fixed and it’s going to be safe to ride in. I owe all of this to Caresse Jackman and Channel 4 News,” said Roquet.

News4 also reached out to Assurant, the warranty company. Assurant is also working to work with Roquet and issued a statement:

“Sorry to hear that Mrs. Roquet initially had issues filing a claim with her dealership. We have now reached out to the dealership and Mrs. Roquet, notifying her that she can now schedule her car for repair at her earliest convenience. Customer experience is paramount to Assurant, so we are pleased to be able to resolve the issue for our customer.”

Roquet was happy to hear from both companies. Her husband is disabled and she is the only driver in the home. She is thrilled that the issue is resolved.