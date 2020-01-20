NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “This is a critical point for me. Because I mean, this is going to affect my credit.”
Hermitage resident Joyce Smith said that’s not what she envisioned when she switched phone services. Back in September, Smith says an AT&T In-Home Expert fixing her daughter’s internet told them that he could lower her monthly bill if she got new phones with their company. Smith said she told the employee she already had a phone plan with Verizon.
“I said I have to have my phones paid off. He said ‘OK, yeah, we’ll pay off your phones,’” Smith said.
Smith said the employee told her that she will receive two gift cards for $250 along with the phones. She made the switch to AT&T.
“I called him and called him. He says when you get the bill from Verizon, the final bill from Verizon with the cost of your bills on it, call me and I’ll come get it,” Smith said.
That’s when Smith says things got difficult.
“By this time, Verizon is sending me bills and everything saying we’re going to send it to collections. It’s still there. It’s up to like $1,402.00,” Smith said.
News4 reached out to AT&T Monday morning. A spokesperson replied quickly saying they will look into the situation right away.
They did. Before Smith even left the WSMV parking lot, she got a call from an AT&T official.
“He’s putting a $1,240.00 credit on my bill. So, I don’t have a bill for AT&T, that way I can go and just pay off Verizon,” Smith said.
After months of anxiety, Smith is relieved.
“Nothing would have gotten done if I hadn’t contacted you all. Because I had tried every avenue I could possibly try and got a roadblock everywhere I went,” Smith said.
AT&T sent a statement to News 4 saying, “We’ve spoken with the customer and she is satisfied with the resolution.”
Smith said she also asked AT&T officials about the employee. She said AT&T told her that he is no longer with the company but didn’t give details as to why.
