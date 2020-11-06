NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With COVID-19 continuing to spread across the state, one Davidson County woman is speaking out, worried about the exposure teachers and staff members may have.
“They’re not doing enough,” the woman said.
The woman did not want to show her face, but told News 4 Nashville that she has a relative working in a school at MNPS. She tells News 4 her relative’s school had 3 COVID-19 cases in the past 2 weeks, and she worries about the students and staff.
“All the students are still coming to school, despite their teachers being in quarantine,” the woman said.
She’s said she’s frustrated and worried about people being exposed.
“The kids are going to their houses with the virus and going to affect all the family. And that will be a big problem,” the woman said.
News 4 Nashville reached out to MNPS. We wanted to know their method for contact tracing and notification procedures when individuals isolate.
MNPS says their school nurse program is a partnership with the Metro Health Department, and they assist MPHD with contact tracing efforts. Ultimately, the Health Department, just like with all other cases in Nashville, determines who is a close contact and needs to quarantine.
For a student or staff member that’s diagnosed and came to school or work, the school nurse will consult with the Metro Public Health Department as to whether closures of a classroom or the entire building is required. IT also says there may be no need to close the school if MPHD determines that close contacts are excluded and there is sufficient space to continue normal operations.
When it comes to communications, MNPS and school health services will coordinate how to inform families and staff.
If there’s a positive test, the health department will assist in notifying families and staff.
A public health professional may contact staff and families if they’re identified as a close contact to the person who tested positive and the notice to staff and families must contain confidentiality.
More information, click here.
But with COVID-19 cases rising across the area, this concerned woman wants more protection for teachers, students and staff when a positive case is confirmed. Because the last thing she wants to happen for the virus to possibly come home to families.
“I know that this is a hard time, but the kids! And the teachers are very valuable. And you have to take care of them,” the woman said.
