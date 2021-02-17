NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Up and down Nashville, and all over middle Tennessee, the streets are filled with snow and sleet from this week’s winter storms.
The main roads are passable, but icy sidewalks and neighborhood streets make it difficult to drive on if you’re a postal worker or delivery carrier.
Jordan and Kelsey Rupp made their way to the post office on foot to mail off some packages, which they told us they would have to do, regardless of the weather.
They haven’t received any mail on their street this week, but with the current conditions the way they are, they can understand.
“We’re cool, we’re fine!” Kelsey Rupp said. "I mean, Nashville’s shut down. A lot of people aren’t able to work. And you know, the post office always does their best,’ Jordan Rupp said. “We can wait a day or two for our mail, rather than put people’s lives at risk,” Rupp said.
At the post office on Charlotte Avenue, drivers braved the weather to pick up or drop off packages.
Tom Fussell was mailing out some packages today. He says he didn’t get any mail delivered to his home this week either, and doesn’t believe he will receive any today.
“Mail delivery in general has been slow these past few months. Not sure if that’s COVID , the holidays or what. But, it’s noticeably slower,” Fussell.
However, with the winter weather conditions, he’s willing to give them a break this week. “Oh yeah, I don’t know how they do what they do, for what they charge. Honestly,” Fussell said.
News4 reached out to four carriers: USPS, Amazon, FedEx and UPS. Officials provided the following statements:
US Postal Service Statement:
“USPS will make every attempt to deliver to all addresses, however, delivery is impacted in middle and west Tennessee due to impassable roads and inaccessibility of mailboxes. We are asking customers to assist us by clearing a path so carriers can safely access their mailbox. This includes sidewalks, steps, porches or the approach to the mailbox if the carrier delivers to a curbside box.”
Susan W. Wright
USPS Corp Communications
Amazon Statement:
“The safety and well-being of our employees, customers and the drivers who deliver packages are our number one priority. We’re actively monitoring the weather reports and following the guidance of local authorities to determine when any sites in impacted areas should close and/or reopen, and out of an abundance of caution we’ve closed some of our delivery stations throughout Middle Tennessee due to the inclement weather.”
Brittany Chord Parmley | PR Manager, Operations
UPS Statement:
UPS is making pickups and deliveries in areas where conditions allow us to safely operate.
Thank you,
Matt
Matthew O’Connor
Senior Manager, Media Relations | UPS
FedEx Statement:
“Prolonged severe weather is continuing to impact much of the FedEx network in the U.S., including the ability to pick up and deliver in certain cities. We have contingency plans in place to help lessen the effect of inclement weather on operations and service, and we are implementing those plans as we’re able. The safety of our team members is our top priority as we work to provide the best possible service for our customers. Customers with questions about their shipments should monitor the Service Alerts page on fedex.com for updates.”
