WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County woman says the road in front of her house is a treacherous one.
Bridgitte Seiber lives on the corner of Hobson Pike and S. Mt. Juliet Road.
“You just don’t know what to expect. You don’t know what you’re gonna see,” Seiber said.
Hearing booms, thumps and screeches have all sadly become a frequent sound to Seibers ears.
“We have numerous rollover accidents right here almost weekly. Within the last two weeks within a 24 hour period, we had three,” Seiber said.
Living off of Highway 171 on Hobson Pike, she’s seen her fair share of roll over cars, shattered glass and broken doors.
One bad accident happened October 21st.
“I took a drive a little bit, thinking she’s on the other side of the road..and I started calling out,” Seiber said.
Sher remembers a woman crying out “help me.”
It’s just dark, you can’t see. It’s near a curve. It’s just a really bad place,” Seiber said.
Seiber says she reached out to everyone, lawmakers county and state officials hoping that someone could get something put up to slow people down.
After trying and trying today a positive sign.
“We were going to look at the new road signs that they put up this morning and just as we were pulling out of the driveway, we saw another accident going on,” Seiber said
She hopes officials also place blinking lights at the location so she does not have to hear the dreaded sounds of accidents unfolding right in front of her home.
