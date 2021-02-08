Six months after March’s deadly tornadoes, Josh Murphy was out and about, helping rebuild North Nashville. That’s where our News4 crew interviewed him.
“There’s a lot of progress, but there’s still a lot to be done. A lot of roofs that need to be replaced still. People are still out of their homes because of that,” Josh Murphy said in September 2020.
But as Murphy worked on these homes, homeowners from around Williamson County tell News 4 their calls to Murphy went unanswered.
“I would text him, hey, you know. Are you guys going to be out this week and it was one excuse after another,” Murfreesboro resident Demetrius Sanders said.
One of those unhappy customers is Demetrius Sanders, who needed work on his patio and fireplace.
“The next steps were that we would pay a 50 percent deposit down, so the total quote came to $20,700.00,’ Sanders said. “On February 12th, we gave him a cashier’s check for $10,500.00. So, he was supposed to start the next week.”
Then the tornado hit. Sanders understood work had to be put on hold. But months went by, with more excuses and delays.
“At this point, I’ve got a fence that’s torn down in my backyard. I have a full-grown boxer. My neighbors have very, very small children,” Sanders said.
In Franklin, James Brashares says he was going through the same thing, paying Murphy over $1,200 to install a fence.
“And then the excuses came, whether it was him traveling out of town, then I heard it was COVID related, then material shortages, then scheduling and kind of just one thing after another,” Brashares said.
Then, News4 obtained a consumer’s complaint through an open records request with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. The Brentwood homeowner writes in the complaint that during December 2019-January 2020, Joshua Murphy/615 Holdings were contracted to finish work on a remodel of 3 bedrooms, closet, and laundry room. Documents show the homeowner paid in full.
The homeowner goes on to say portions of the job were promised to be completed in time for their family to enjoy Christmas together. However, “that did not happen.”
“To hear that many other people were going through the same thing, it kind of makes you question his character,” Brashares said.
According to the TN Secretary of State’s website, 615 Holdings LLC is now inactive. News4 contacted Murphy multiple times, asking him repeatedly to tell his side of the story. Still, each time, he refused to comment.
