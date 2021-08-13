CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - Convicted killer Steven Wiggins spent his first full day on death row Friday, a little more than 24 hours after a jury sentenced him to die.

That same jury found Wiggins guilty last week of premeditated murder in the execution-style killing of Dickson County Sheriff's Sergeant Daniel Baker.

Legal analyst Jim Todd explained to News 4 what was next for Wiggins. Todd said he is likely a long line of appeals that could extend his life for decades.

"Timeframe, 20 years, ballpark," Todd estimates.

Wiggins is at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution as the state's 48th death row inmate. By way of a 2019 state law, he'll first get an automatic review of his conviction by the Tennessee Supreme Court. He can also claim his defense team didn't do a proper job, which would also be reviewed.

Wiggins could then petition for habeas corpus and exhaust his options for relief from the federal courts.

"It takes long because of the number of judges that we have in the appellate process; they have a lot of cases to look at," Todd said. "If people don't like that it takes a long time, then your remedy is with the legislature to give us more courts and more judges."

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Wiggins will have three meals a day served in his cell on death row at Riverbend. Authorities will monitor his behavior for the first 18 months to determine if he gets more items such as phone calls and visitation privileges.