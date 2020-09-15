NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News 4 looks into what to do if you car is damaged from flooding.
The Mill Creek in South Nashville sits low and steady right now, but all it takes is a heavy rainstorm for it to rise up, which poses a risk to drivers if they don’t turn around.
“Every year, during this season, you’re going to see flooding. You’re going to see flooding in other states," Kevin Walters, Spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, said. "Unfortunately, you’re going to see it in Tennessee."
It’s why the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance wants to get the word out about what you should know if your car floods.
“If your car has been flooded, you need to contact your insurance carrier immediately,” Walters said. "Next thing, Walters said snap photos of your damaged car, and have someone take a look."
Walters said you should a mechanic inspect the car.
“You know, this car could be a car that could crank, but it might not be road worthy," Walters said. " You could be putting other people around you in traffic in danger by driving a vehicle that has been flooded and should not be on the road.”
Walters said just because we are landlocked, doesn’t mean we cannot be impacted by hurricanes and tropical storms. So be sure to watch the weather. He also says beware of people who may try and sell you a flooded car.
“What we see every year during hurricane season invariably is that people who have flood damaged cars come to Tennessee and other states to sell those flood damaged vehicles,” Walters said. "We urge consumers to learn as much as they can, when buying a vehicle from someone that tells you or doesn’t tell you that vehicle’s been flooded."
Walters said if you have been unfairly denied an insurance claim, let the Department of Commerce and Insurance know.
