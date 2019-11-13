NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the end of the year approaching, that means open enrollment season for health insurance is here.
As you prepare for those options, it’s important to watch out for scams. The Federal Trade Commission offers tips that consumers need to be mindful of.
If you’re eligible for Medicare, anyone who tries to sell you Medicare insurance while claiming to be an official Medicare agent is a scammer. There is no Medicare sales representative.
Also, ignore anyone who says you must join a prescription drug plan to keep your Medicare coverage. The plan, known as Part D, is voluntary and has nothing to do with your Medicare coverage.
Never give information over the phone to someone who says they need it in order for you to keep your coverage. Hang up on anyone who asks for a quick payment, threatens you or offer you free equipment or services in exchange for your information.
If you feel like you’ve been scammed, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
If it’s Medicare related, report it directly to them as well at 1-800-MEDICARE.
Click for information on open enrollment scams.
