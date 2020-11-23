NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It may be Monday but click on retail store websites now and you’ll see that Black Friday sales are already in full force.
“We’ve seen a ton of online shopping this year and as the year is drawing to a close, that’s becoming even more pronounced,” said Nathan Burrow, Deals Editor at Wire Cutter.
Burros said they’re already seeing changes in how Black Friday is going because of the pandemic.
“Black Friday is typically an event that has a significant brick and mortar store presence. This year, while those sales still do exist, many stores have chosen to close on Thanksgiving, and certainly we expect the crowds in stores on Black Friday itself to be a lot smaller,” said Burrow.
Burrow said they’re seeing twice as many online promotions this year.
“We didn’t see online, early Black Friday sales until around the turn of November, in 2019, and this year they were a full two weeks earlier,” Burrow said. “I think that’s the plan for a lot of retailers.”
Be sure to read the fine print. Many retailers are having their Black Friday paper ads show certain deals as “online only.”
“Especially the hot items that could potentially drive people to in-store shop, the PS5 or the Xbox Series X, those have in the small print below. They say ‘online only.’ That’s for a reason. I don’t think they want do drive a stampede to the stores this year,” Burrow said.
