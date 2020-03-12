NASHVILLE, TN.- Adam Wright has owned Gym 5 in East Nashville for nearly 15 years. Right now the back of the building is still intact, but the roof did suffer substantial damage. Despite that, he’s motivated to bounce.
“If you’re a business owner and you’ve been around for a while, you have to be a relatively strong person,” Wright said.
Adam Wright’s motivation and spirit is as sturdy and tough as the dumbells and equipment left sanding in his damaged gym.
“I saw the damage in the back, with my back weight room. Roof was in and water everywhere,” Wright said.
Wright says he was one of the first business owners to revitalize East Nashville when he opened up his business 15 years ago.
He’s now focused on fixing his windows, the large hole in the center of his gym and re-opening.
“I’m going to work everyday until I am,” Wright said.
For many business owners out there, Carl Dombeck with the Small Business Administration wants you to know there are options available.
"Business can qualify for up to $2 million based on either physical damage, economic injury or some combination of the two,” Dombeck said.
Dombeck says make sure you register with FEMA first, then look for financial assistance with the SBA.
The SBA will look at your financials and assess your situation.
“Whether you’re a homeowner or a business owner and see what we can do to get you the help you need to cover what the insurance doesn’t cover, or if you’re uninsured to get you back to where you were pre-disaster,” Dombeck said.
The SBA will inform you about loan eligibility.
“The loan eligibility is based on uninsured or otherwise uncompensated damage. So, if you have insurance, it’s going to be different than if you don’t. But the limits are pretty generous, homeowners can qualify up to $250,000 for damage to real estate, plus another $40,000 for damage to personal property. Even renters can qualify for up to $40,000 for personal property,” Dombeck said.
It’s a stressful time, but Dombeck says don’t to give up.
"Just don't count yourself out. Take the time. That's all it'll cost you just a little bit of time to apply and we'll see if we can get you the help you need,” Dombeck.
As for Wright, nothing will stop him from rebuilding his gym and wants to send this message out there to business owners facing the same battle.
"You just got to tap into that fire that makes you a small business owner. That makes you successful! We can come back,” Wright said.
The SBA currently has customer service representatives at three centers in Davidson county that are ready to help people apply for low-interest loans to help fund their recovery.
The centers are located at East Park Community Center on 700 Woodland Street in East Nashville, Hadley Park Community Center at 1037 28th Avenue N. in Nashville and Hermitage Community Center located at 3720 James Kay Ln, Hermitage, TN 37076.
For more information, click here.
