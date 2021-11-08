NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While some unsolicited calls can be annoying attempts to get you to buy something, others can be an attempt to scam you.
A Waverly woman called News4 about what she believes was a scam call. After all her community had gone through, she hopes to protect her friends and neighbors from falling for it.
“The call was really interesting because they kept insisting that it was not a sales call,” Waverly resident Amanda Hite said.
As the Director of Safety for Humphreys County, Amanda Hite knew that something was off.
“They continued to ask me, ‘Can you verify your address, your insurance plan? Can you give us your group number?’ Anytime you see that, it’s a red flag,” Hite said.
Hite hung up without providing her information, something that Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky said you should do.
“The most important thing to do is to just simply call your provider and just say, ‘Hey, I received a call from this organization, is this someone you work with?’ And if it is, well your healthcare provider already has your personal information,” Householder said.
FEMA spokesperson Darrell Habisch said these suspicious calls are something they worry about too.
“They’ll get phone calls saying, ‘Hi, this is Darrell and I’m with FEMA, and I can help get you the process, but I only need $500 and that starts the process,’ well, sometimes people are so distraught and they’re looking for assistance and they go for it,” Habisch said.
But don’t do it. Contact FEMA right away if you get one of those calls.
“If you feel that this is happening to you or you’ve received a call or somebody is knocking on your door, let you local authorities know,” Habisch said.
After the deadly floods in Waverly, Hite knows that many people are still desperate and vulnerable for help. It’s why she’s speaking out so that her neighbors and friends know about these tricks and don’t fall for these schemes.
“They’re so hurt and trying to find ways to save money and get back whole from the disaster. Unfortunately, they do make good targets for people who are trying to do the wrong thing,” Hite said.
The BBB said remember to do your research about a company before handing over your information.
Google the company to see if there is a history of scam calls associated with the company. Another way to avoid the issue is to ignore the phone call, especially if it is a number you haven’t seen before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.