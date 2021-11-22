Waverly man left homeless after deadly flood gets a new home

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Johnnie Little’s mood has improved since News4 met him for the first time in September.

“They just moved the first section of my mobile home in,” Little said.

The deadly Waverly flood in August destroyed his home. To make matters worse, Little did not have flood insurance, leaving him and his wife homeless.

But not anymore.

“First we contacted FEMA and they assisted with some money. Then we contacted the Red Cross, they helped. Then we contacted the City of Waverly, they helped. The United Way helped. Some of the churches here, they’ve been providing hot meals for us,” Little said.

Just three months later after the flood, his property is coming back. Land that his family has owned for more than 60 years. Little also has flood insurance.

“We got flood insurance through the company that we bought our mobile home. We got good coverage on the mobile home and flood insurance,” Little said. “It looks good, it looks really good.”

To say he’s been through a lot is putting it mildly, but the Littles are taking it one day at a time.

“It’ll take a while. We’re old folks, but we’ll just take a little while and we’ll do it a little bit at a time,” Little said.

He’s now encouraging his neighbors to stay strong.

“I would recommend it if there’s any way possible to stay. Stay put, build back. Don’t throw your life away because of a disaster,” Little said.

The walls may look a bit different. The doors, a different color. But the love for his town and his property will never fade.

