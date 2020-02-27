NASHVILLE, TN.-Every car owner wants their vehicle to last.
Online car search engine “I See Cars' crunched the data and says the vehicle type that lasts the longest are full size SUV’s.
Within that style, they say the Toyota Land Cruiser is actually the vehicle most likely to reach 200,000 miles.
In fact, it’s also the most likely to reach 300,000 miles.
Things differ a bit in Nashville.They listed the top five longest lasting cars. Here is what they found:
Toyota Sequoia came in number one, followed by the Toyota Land Cruiser, Ford Expedition, Chevy Suburban and finally the Chevy Tahoe.
“I See Cars” says there were also plenty of long lasting passenger cars. To see the full list from the study, click https://www.iseecars.com/longest-lasting-cars-study
