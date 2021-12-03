NASHVILLE, TN.- Imagine waiting months for your car title and registration, only for it never to arrive. That’s the alleged problem both Kentucky resident Don Coleman and Mississippi resident Roland Robinson said they’ve faced with the car company Vroom. “I’m appalled! Really, I'm appalled, "Don Coleman said. “Got the car late June, and there's been a temporary tag since like late August. Ever since then, nothing,” Roland Robinson said.
Coleman tells News Investigates that for months, he’s had issues getting his problems fixed with the car company. Coleman says he was approved by a lender to get his 2018 Chevy Suburban in September. “I didn’t do anything wrong with the application, everything was correct on my end,” Coleman said.
Not long after the car arrived, Coleman says that the company sent him an email stating his finance application was denied.
“As I was on the phone with them, Vroom continued to say it was their fault! They admitted it was their fault. They said that they did not turn in the financing to the lender fast enough. According to the appropriate time. And now as a customer of vroom, I have to pay for their mistakes,” Coleman said.
Coleman says he contacted the State of Texas, where the company has its headquarters. "The second thing that everybody told me was that, hey after looking at this entire contract, legally in the State of Texas, the vehicle is yours,” Coleman said.
Roland Robinson says he’s also having a hard time getting answers from Vroom. “We just didn’t get the title. Or the bill of sale that came associated with the car never showed up,” Robinson said.
Not having a title, Robinson says, is causing other problems. “I’ve definitely had to explain to police officers the situation with my tag. And they don’t really care, to be honest with you,” Robinson said.
News4 Investigates discovered they’re not the only customers with issues. Vroom has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas. Customers allege that they are not getting the necessary paperwork to get their cars registered, delayed delivery in receiving their car and issues concerning their trade-in.
“The reality is online companies and dealerships all have their positives and negatives. They have good actors and bad actors. No matter where you’re purchasing your vehicle, you’re going to want to take your time and do your research,” Caleb Nix, Communications Manager for the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky said.
Nix says before you get the keys, make sure that you have everything you need before the company drives off. “Upon delivery of the vehicle, make sure you sign that final paper work, make sure that you get your title and registration from the company IN PERSON! Cause that’s going to be the best way to ensure that you have those documents and then you’re not going to be out $10,000.00 or $20,000 that you might be paying for the car.”
Vroom told News4 that they are looking into Coleman and Robinson’s cases. They also provided a statement saying:
“Our goal is for every customer to enjoy their vehicle from the moment their purchase is complete. As consumers turn more and more to buying cars online, we are investing significantly in our people, processes and operations so every step in getting a customer their vehicle is an experience they deserve. We are committed to working with our customers to solve any issues they have at any point of that process.”
Something Coleman will not believe until his issue is resolved.
“From ethics, morals, business integrity, vroom should’ve been shut down,” Coleman said.
News 4 also filed an open records request with the Texas Office of Consumer Credit Commissioner and found 17 complaints were sent to their office about Vroom this year.
News4 also reached out to the Texas Attorney General’s Office. We are waiting to hear back.
For more BBB tips on buying a car online, click here.
