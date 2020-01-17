NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They have served our country, risking their lives for our freedom. But the very same people we honor everyday are being targeted.
The Department of Veterans Services wants you to know about people out there giving out wrong information in order to get your money.
The Tennessee Department of Veteran Services said it has heard of law firms or organizations that claim they can get the veteran’s benefits from the VA faster than anywhere else, but the veteran has to pay hundreds and hundreds of dollars for it or the attorney gets a portion of the back pay.
The reason why this is not good is because there are so many organizations that do it for free.
Officials said it’s unfortunate that there are veterans out there who are paying to receive benefits that they’ve earned. The Department of Veteran Services operates 11 field offices where their veterans resource coordinators provide free assistance to veterans when applying for benefits and claims.
If you are a veteran and looking for assistance, call 615-741-2345 or visit the website. It is ultimately the veterans’ decision on if they want to pay or not, but the department wants to make it clear there are places they can go for free.
