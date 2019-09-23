NASHVILLE, TN.- Everyone relies on utility companies to power up their homes. But there are some people out there taking advantage of that to rip people off.
And it is occurring across the nation.
Call 4 Action found that scammers are pretending to work for an electric, gas or water utility company. They contact an area resident and say they have fallen behind on their payments.
The scammer then threatens to cancel your service if you do not pay what they “claim” you owe. They then tell the consumer that it can be resolved if you give them your bank account information, or if you use a pre-paid debit card, gift card or money transfer service.
Utility companies typically contact people when they have fallen behind through mail. They send a letter telling you how you can work things out. They will never demand that you pay immediately or ask for your bank or credit card information over the phone.
The same goes for the request to get your debit card, gift cards or pre-paid card.
So how can you protect yourself?
If you get a call, hang up. Then contact the utility company directly.
If someone calls or emails you demanding a payment, do not provide your bank account or credit card information.
If you believe you’ve been fooled, call the police or state attorney general’s office. Report the scam to the U.S. Department of Justice. Also, if you did pay with a pre-paid debit card, see if the company could provide you with a refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.