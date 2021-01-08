NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With President Donald Trump signing a COVID aid relief package, Tennesseans will continue seeing unemployment benefits, but so many are still waiting weeks or months.
“For the first time in 21 years of owning my home, I’ve missed two payments,” Jenifer Goodwin said.
Jenifer Goodwin prides herself on being a hard worker and independent. The pandemic and economic ripple effect has impacted her in so many ways.
“It’s a very lost feeling. You know, it's just not comfortable at all, Goodwin said.
Like thousands of Tennesseans, she filed for unemployment and it was going well for a while, until it expired.
“When I went back to get the extension that we are supposedly about to get, I was unable to get a response from anyone from the unemployment office, Goodwin said.
The Department of Labor says they’ve started paying unemployment benefits as part of the CARES Act Extension that President Trump signed into law a week ago.
News 4 reached out to the State Department of Labor about the new payments and Goodwin’s situation.
“Many claimants on the PUA program, who did not exhaust their benefits prior to Dec. 26, have started receiving payments, including the $300 FPUC payment.
It has been less than two weeks since this extension program became law and we continue to work with the vendor to build a program to pay claimants who exhausted their benefits prior to Dec. 26. That should happen soon, but there is no news to share at this time.”
As for Goodwin’s situation, the Department of Labor updated us on her issue within a few hours. They stated that after receiving additional documents from Goodwin, her claim was approved. She should get her money next week.
“You're the only one that's gotten back to me!! And, I cannot thank you enough,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin is happy to hear the news from the Department of Labor. She also had a job interview today, hoping it leads to a better economic life for her in 2021.
