NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Out of the counterfeit vaccination cards seized in Memphis, a packet of 20 was headed to Nashville.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers flagged "a suspicious shipment" coming from Shenzhen, China, and heading to the port of Memphis. inside the shipment, officers found "51 low quality, counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards."

Officers said the cards have blanks in the following spots:

recipient’s name and birthdate

the vaccine maker

lot number

date and place the shot was given

no Center for Disease Control (CDC) logo was in the upper right corner

In addition, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cards had "typos, unfinished words, and some of the Spanish verbiage on the back was misspelled." Officers said the cards were imported by a non-CDC or medical entity

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told News 4 they couldn't give out the direct address. However, officials said someone sent them to Southwest Nashville from China.

The FBI warned the public that making or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is a crime. It may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws. For more information, click here.

Fake vaccination cards are being sold online NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As more people get vaccinated, law enforcement agencies are repeatedly sounding the alarm about fake vaccine cards bein…

Area Port Director of Memphis Michael Neipert said free vaccinations are available everywhere.

“If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself. CBP Officers at the Area Port of Memphis remain committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling and helping to protect our communities," Neipert said in a release on Friday. "But just know that when you order a fake vaxx card, you are using my officers time as they also seize fentanyl and methamphetamines.”