NASHVILLE, TN.- Delays in stimulus payments. That’s what many people claim happened to them as the rollout of stimulus payments from the federal government began last week.
“I keep going to check the website and it just says, “no information available,” Nashville resident Jenifer Goodwin said.
Like many, Jenifer Goodwin is wondering, where’s my money?
“I know very few people that have received a stimulus and I know several people who’s checks have gone to some random bank account or they just don’t have any information, which has been my situation,” Goodwin said.
Friday, Turbo Tax started sending out messages to customers informing them that their money is on the way.
News 4 reached out to Turbo Tax. They issued the following statement:
"Unfortunately, because of an IRS error, millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some may not have received their stimulus payment.
Stimulus payments for millions of TurboTax customers affected by the IRS error will be deposited starting today, January 8th. We have been working tirelessly with the Treasury and IRS to get stimulus payments to our customers. We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and we regret that an IRS error caused a delay.
According to an IRS statement issued this AM, here, “For those taxpayers who checked Get My Payment and received a response indicating a direct deposit was to be sent to an account they do not recognize, the IRS advises them to continue to monitor their bank accounts for deposits.”
Ashley McMahon | Director, Communications | Intuit |
