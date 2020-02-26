NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The continuing uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus may have you thinking twice about future travel, but what can you do to protect your plans?
If you’ve already booked your travel, you may be out of luck.
Experts say to qualify for full coverage, you almost always have to buy travel insurance within 15 days of booking your trip.
If you did choose to purchase travel insurance back when you booked it, start reading the fine print now.
To get your money back, you have to cancel your trip for a covered reason. While every plan varies, most general travel insurance does not cover the fear of travel associated illness.
‘Cancel for Any Reason’ coverage may offer you more protection.
That also needs to be purchased within a short period of time of booking your travel. And it will not cover the entire cost of the trip, usually about 50 to 75% of your costs. It’s also pricey.
Experts advise consumers to really research the coverage to understand what you’re paying for, before you buy. If you do purchase travel insurance, make sure you take the policy ID and coverage summary with you.
