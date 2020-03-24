Travelers worried about not getting refunds for canceled flights, AAA Travel offers suggestions

Nashville, TN. (WSMV) -- Returning to the United Kingdom is proving to be an uphill battle for Tom O’Brien.
“My flight’s already been canceled twice. So, it’s just getting home at the moment,” O’Brien said, who goes to school in Knoxville and is trying to get home to England.
“I’m not supposed to be going yet. I was supposed to be going at the end of may, but, I wanted to be home for summer and if I don’t go now then I might not be able to at all,” O’ Brien said.
After what seemed like constant back and forth, he did get some success.
“I did have a flight to California in May that I just got a refund from American just now. So, hopefully I could do the same with my other ticket,” O’Brien said.
That’s not the same for everyone.
Travelers have contacted News 4 worried about if they’ll ever get a refund on their plane ticket.
Because of travel restrictions, several airlines like Finnair and Delta Airlines are sending notices to their customers, letting them know they could change their travel dates. However getting a refund, customers tell us it is a challenge.
“If you have a flight booked and you’re wondering ‘Should I cancel it? Will I get a refund?’ This is something that travel providers have been looking into. So don’t assume that there’s no hope for you,” Megan Cooper, Spokesperson at AAA said.
Cooper says look at what exclusions your airline offers and what their policies are. Reach out to travel agents and travel advisers for help.
“They are an advocate that helps you understand policies. They have a lot of resources that they can look into to be a global advocate for you as a traveler,” Cooper said.
Cooper also says check and see if you paid for travel insurance.
“Those companies are also looking at policies and also trying to make changes,” Cooper said.
“Experts say your best bet is to call the airline directly or email them before you make any cancellations on your computer.
