NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Performing Arts Center is sending out an alert to consumers.
Scalpers and secondary ticket brokers are pretending to sell Hamilton tickets on a discount when there isn’t one.
Christi Dortch, Executive Vice President of Programming and Sales at TPAC, said anyone who is posting that they have tickets or that they have the availability to sell you tickets is speculating. TPAC has not determined how tickets are going to be delivered for the Hamilton show.
Hamilton runs from Dec. 31 to Jan. 19, 2020, inside Andrew Jackson Hall.
"Don't be sending money to anyone. Any post you see anywhere. Whether it's this Facebook site or any other location, if they're posting that they have tickets, they do not actually have tickets,” said Dortch.
Subscribers and donors are the only ones that have an allocation right now. The public on-sale date will be announced later this year. That will be announced at TPAC.org.
Tickets not purchased through tpac.org, may not be valid. Admission could also be denied. Dortch encourages people to purchase tickets through their web site.
“It happens with any popular show, but it happens with almost any event. I mean, we’re in that kind of competitive market, so buyer beware is a great way to look at it,” said Dortch. “But Hamilton is wonderfully protected of the inventory and wants people to get into the theater with a legitimate ticket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.