NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a story you first saw here on News 4. A man, who police say, owns Tennessee Metal Roofing, was arrested for Home Improvement Fraud back in August.
Today, he appeared in court where police arrested a man, who police say is his business partner, Michael Haskin.
“He was arrested for home improvement fraud. And Mike Haskin has been arrested for that in the past,” MNPD Detective William Thorowgood said. “It was his signature that was fixed on the contract for the original victim.”
Haskin walked into court with James Kenton, the man who police say, owns Tennessee Metal Roofing. Kenton was arrested earlier this year, also for Home Improvement Fraud over $1,000. News 4 spoke with several homeowners who say Kenton and TN Metal Roofing took their money, performed shoddy work and ignored their cries. Customers like Den Ferguson, who News 4 interviewed back in August.
I’d gave him $3,000 upfront. And the salesman took off with it!!! And, I hadn't seen him since,” Ferguson said.
The alleged complaints over the years against Kenton even go as far to the state of Maine.
“We signed a contract in August of 2015. They put the roof on in November of 2016. There seemed to be problems from the start,” Maine resident Carole MacCollum said.
“Nothing happened today in court, we set a preliminary hearing. AKA: an early trial date,” Kenton’s attorney Joe Calvert said.
Attorney Calvert continues to argue that Kenton’s not the official owner.
“Mr. Kenton is not the owner of the corporation,” Calvert said.
News 4 spoke with Calvert outside of the courtroom. We asked him who owns the company, if Kenton does not.
“It’s barred by attorney/counsel privilege. You can check with the State and they’ll give you the information.
We did. According to a document from the TN Board of Licensing Contractors that News 4 obtained a few weeks ago, Kenton admitted to operating without a license earlier this year, and signed the document: James Kenton, owner.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
State records show metal roofing business owner allegedly worked on a project before obtaining a license
