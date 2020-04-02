NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In March, Middle Tennessee faced two major hurdles, cleaning up from the deadly tornadoes and the rapid increase in coronavirus cases.
Commissioner Hodgen Mainda with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says they’re working with carriers, making sure that they are coding the right things in their systems in order to follow the guidelines that they were given.
They’ve also asked 9 health care insurance companies to waive co-pays and the costs of tests due to the coronavirus. All 9 agreed.
“One of the ways that we know there’s continued work on the Tornadoes with COVID-19 is we see an increase in claims being filed. We also see an increase in the amount of money on these claims that are being filed. Obviously COVID-19 slowed down a little bit of our work--but thankfully, some of those relief efforts and work on those who sustained damage is ongoing,” Commissioner Mainda said.
News 4 asked the Commissioner if they have heard any major complaints from consumers due to both the tornadoes and the coronavirus.
“Thankfully we have not received many complaints--but I would urge Tennesseans who are listening and I would urge you to please communicate this on our behalf--that if any Tennessean feels they have not been treated well in regards to their claim or their policy, to please contact our office,” Commissioner Mainda said.
The Department also wants people to be mindful of bad actors out there looking to take advantage of you, like scammers and fraudsters.
If you like to verify a company’s license, click here.
