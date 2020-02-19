NASHVILLE, TN.- The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against Walker Stalker, LLC.
The complaint, which was filed February 18, 2020 alleges that Walker Stalker engaged in unfair, deceptive or misleading acts by refusing to promptly refund consumers the money they were owed.
The suit cites several cases where consumers claim that they were not refunded their money, including Nashville, Portland, Phoenix and London.
The suit stated:
“Unlike their Portland and Phoenix counterparts, Nashville consumers and vendors did not even receive an email informing them of Defendants' unilateral and last minute decision to cancel the event. Many ticket holders and vendors traveled to the event site, only to discover the cancellation on the day of the event.”
James Frazier, the suit says, is currently the sole member and owner of Walker Stalkers.
On October 23, 2019, Fraizer announced via Facebook that after six years as the sole owner, he would be stepping down.
Michael DeVault, the spokesperson from Walker Stalkers, filled in as the interim CEO the next day.
DeVault also promised transparency and truthfulness regarding the refund process and temporarily suspended ticket sales four days later.
DeVault’s tenure was short. After only one week on the job, DeVault resigned on November 1, 2019.
Frazier immediately regained control of the company, and on November 4, 2019, the suit claims that Frazier resumed ticket sales.
The Attorney General’s Office says despite their facebook posts, Frazier maintained control over Walker Stalker finances.
News 4 has reported on numerous consumer complaints where residents have stated they were told actors would be present but did not attend. The Better Business Bureau tells News 4 they have received over 150 complaints in 3 years.
The lawsuit also states that Walker Stalker allegedly owes at least $1,655,844 to various creditors, not including consumers, vendors, actors and tax liens.
By the end of 2019, the AG’s office says Walker Stalkers were also indebted to actors and other celebrities who had appeared at Walker Stalker Con and Fan Fest events.
News4 will have more on this developing story tonight.
Complete Coverage, from the beginning:
