Tips to protect your car from break-ins

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You can say the last few days have been hectic for the workers at Safelite AutoGlass in Nashville.

“We’ve probably seen an uptick in probably an extra 50-60 this week,” Safelite District Manager Peter Hicks said.

Hicks said the holiday season seems to be the busiest time for car break-ins. If you’ve watched News4 over the past few weeks, you know car break-ins happen year-round.

Car thefts in Nashville

News4 obtained the latest numbers from Metro Police showing that so far in 2021 there have been almost 3,400 motor vehicle thefts this year. The numbers do not include the number of break-ins so far in July.

What can you do to prevent yourself from ending up with shattered glass?

“As far as shattering the glass, the tint will hopefully most likely prevent it from shattering into the vehicle. Most likely it will make the glass stay together,” Keeghan McGinnis, Office Manager at Xtreme Window Tinting in Franklin, said.

McGinnis and the workers at Xtreme Window Tint have been busy too, cutting film and placing it on car windows. He said it may not stop a crook completely, but it will definitely make it harder to get inside your ride.

“The film always has an adhesive glue to it, on the back of it. So, whenever we put it on, that adhesive is going to really stick to the glass,” McGinnis said.

Any small deterrent could make the difference between a crook smashing your window or moving on to the next car.

“There’s no rhyme or reason to what the vandals do,” Hicks said.

For more tips on how you can protect yourself from auto thefts, click here.