NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
After buying all of your holiday gifts, the last thing you want to do is be short paying your utility bills.
NES provided the following tips that could help save you money:
Keep the Oven Door Closed
Every time you open the door, the oven’s temperature drops about 25-30 degrees and more energy is used to generate the desired level of heat. Try using the oven light instead.
Choose LED lights
Add extra pizazz to your holiday display this year without adding a lot to your energy bill. Strands of LED lights can save you more than 75% compared to your old incandescent lights. Plus, they put off less heat, helping to reduce the risk of fire and they last up to 10 years longer.
Be an Energy Savvy Shopper
Always buy Energy Star certified products and study them to see how much it will cost in annual energy consumption. Energy Star certified televisions are 25% more efficient than older models. Also, laptops require 50% to 80% less energy than desktop computers.
Timing Counts
Invest in timers so your holiday lights come on at dark and automatically switch off when everyone goes to sleep rather than keeping them on when no one is around to enjoy them.
Choose the Proper Burner
Sizing pots to the right stove top burner can make a big difference. A six-inch pot on an eight-inch burner wastes over 40% of the burner’s heat. Also, covering pots and pans reduces heat loss and allows food to cook more efficiently.
Do not turn off your HVAC system. Rather, bump your heat several degrees lower than normal to control your home’s interior temperature. Turning it off completely can result in higher energy usage upon your return, and also puts your pipes at risk of freezing.
Unplug electronics and small appliances. When plugged in, these continue to use energy. An easy way to “unplug” is by using surge protector power strips for your electronics so you can easily flip the switch off when you leave and back on when you return.
Set a timer on lights. This will ensure that certain lights are on throughout your home only when needed and avoids excess energy use while keeping your home safe.
Lower your water heater setting. Setting your water heater to the recommended 120 degrees will decrease energy consumption.
Confirm bills are paid before traveling. NES also recommends confirming that your bills are paid before traveling to avoid any issues upon return. You can check your account online or call 615-736-6900 if you have questions.
Use microwave, when possible. When entertaining, cook as many dishes as possible in your microwave, which uses about 50% less energy than a conventional oven.
Peek through the window. If using an oven, check your cooking progress by looking through the window. Opening the oven door for even a few seconds lowers the temperature inside by as much as 25°F.
