Nashville, TN.- With the lack of rain recently across the area, it’s important to remember ways you can save on water, and save on money.
Here are some basic tips from the EPA you can use to help you when it comes to water conservation:
In the Kitchen
When cooking, peel and clean vegetables in a large bowl of water instead of under running water.
When buying a dishwasher, select one with a "light-wash" option.
In the Bathroom
Take short showers instead of baths.
Turn off the water to brush teeth, shave and soap up in the shower. Fill the sink to shave
Outdoors
When mowing your lawn, set the mower blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil improving moisture retention, has more leaf surface to take in sunlight, allowing it to grow thicker and develop a deeper root system. This helps grass survive drought, tolerate insect damage and fend off disease.
For the full list of helpful tips, click here:
https://www3.epa.gov/region1/eco/drinkwater/water_conservation_residents.html
